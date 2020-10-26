Feminist Beat Poet Great Great Diane di Prima Death – Dead : Diane di Prima Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

great Diane di Prima has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 26, 2020.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of the great Diane di Prima. In celebration of her life and her work, here is a link to her stunning chapbook, Loba, Part 1, digitized on our site.https://t.co/9vpmrL9ZYA — Poets House (@poetshouse) October 26, 2020

Diane di Prima’s writing has been a great beacon of magic and strength in my life, and I’m so sad she has passed. Thank you thank you thank you for your fierce and beautiful work. Rest in poetry, and Blessed Be, wolf goddess word witch. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xfLXyqqVpm — Pam Grossman (@Phantasmaphile) October 26, 2020

Tributes

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the great Diane di Prima. From her poetry and fiction to MEMOIRS OF A BEATNIK, she learned to “raise her rebellion into art,” and in doing so left an indelible mark on both readers and literature itself. https://t.co/jAMj72hk7P — Penguin Books (@PenguinBooks) October 26, 2020

#RIP Diane di Prima

With LeRoi Jones (later known as Amiri Baraka) at the Cedar Street Tavern, April 5, 1960.

Though originally located on Cedar Street, the Tavern had by this time relocated to 24 University Place.

A great photo by Fred W. McDarrah pic.twitter.com/j8XaO3ZpJc — Deny Fear (@dean_frey) October 26, 2020

My high school poetry teacher introduced me to Diane di Prima and that made all the difference. We’ve lost a great one. https://t.co/wEfeKEPJgg — T.J. Martinson (@tjmartinson) October 26, 2020

The death of great poets often goes unnoticed by the general public but never by the universe. The revolutionary oracle Diane di Prima died yesterday. pic.twitter.com/05A2Bf4Agh — Russ McSpadden (@PeccaryNotPig) October 26, 2020

Really sorry to hear of the death of Diane di Prima. One of the really great poets of our time. Love and solidarity to all those who were close to her. pic.twitter.com/DmRloEzPwz — Crystal moth (@Prolapsarian) October 26, 2020