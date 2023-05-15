“great scenes”: The Essential Elements Every Scene Must Contain for Great Writing

How to Write Great Scenes — 4 Elements Every Scene Should Have

Writing a great scene is not an easy task. It takes time, effort, and a lot of skill to create a scene that will captivate your readers and keep them engaged. In this article, we will discuss the four essential elements that every scene should have to make it great.

1. Goal

The first element that every scene should have is a goal. A goal is what the character wants to achieve in the scene. It can be something as simple as getting a cup of coffee or as complex as stopping a bomb from exploding. Whatever the goal is, it should be clear to the reader.

The goal should also be important to the character. If the goal is not important, then the scene will not be interesting. The character should have a reason for wanting to achieve the goal. This reason can be anything from personal gain to saving someone’s life. Whatever the reason, it should be clear to the reader.

2. Conflict

The second element that every scene should have is conflict. Conflict is what creates tension and keeps the reader engaged. Without conflict, the scene will be boring and uneventful.

Conflict can come in many forms. It can be a physical conflict, such as a fight or a car chase. It can also be a verbal conflict, such as an argument or a negotiation. Whatever the form, the conflict should be related to the goal of the scene.

The conflict should also be realistic. If the conflict is too easy or too difficult for the character, then it will not be interesting. The conflict should be challenging but achievable.

3. Emotion

The third element that every scene should have is emotion. Emotion is what connects the reader to the character. Without emotion, the reader will not care about the character or the scene.

Emotion can come in many forms. It can be happiness, sadness, anger, fear, or any other emotion. Whatever the emotion, it should be related to the goal and the conflict of the scene.

The emotion should also be authentic. If the emotion is forced or fake, then the reader will not believe it. The emotion should come naturally from the character and the situation.

4. Change

The fourth element that every scene should have is change. Change is what moves the story forward. Without change, the story will not progress.

The change can be anything from a small shift in the character’s attitude to a major event that alters the course of the story. Whatever the change, it should be related to the goal, the conflict, and the emotion of the scene.

The change should also be significant. If the change is too small, then the scene will not be interesting. The change should have an impact on the character and the story.

Conclusion

By including these four elements in every scene, you can create great scenes that will keep your readers engaged and eager to read more. Remember to have a clear goal, create realistic conflict, include authentic emotion, and have a significant change. With these elements, you can create scenes that will make your story come alive.

