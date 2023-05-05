“Great white shark attack” Today : Death of British Expat by 15-Foot Great White Shark Classified as a ‘Provoked Incident’

Shark Attacks: Understanding the Risks and How to Stay Safe

Shark attacks have been making headlines for decades, with each incident sparking fear and panic among beachgoers. In February 2022, a 35-year-old British citizen, Simon Nellist, was killed in a brutal shark attack in Sydney, Australia. The incident shocked the world and sparked renewed interest in shark safety.

According to the International Shark Attack File (ISAF), a global database of all known shark attacks, there were 108 alleged attacks worldwide in 2022. Of these, 57 were unprovoked shark bites on humans, while 32 were provoked bites. The U.S. led in unprovoked shark attacks, with nine fatalities reported.

So, what can we do to stay safe from shark attacks? The first step is to understand the risks. While shark attacks are relatively rare, they can be deadly. Sharks are attracted to areas where there is chum or bait in the water, which is often the case where people are fishing. This can bring bait fish closer to shore than they might otherwise be, and sharks often follow.

To reduce the risk of a shark attack, it is important to avoid swimming in areas where people are fishing, especially if there is chum or bait in the water. If you do see sharks in the water, don’t panic. Sharks are more afraid of humans than we are of them, and they will usually swim away if they sense danger.

It’s also important to be aware of your surroundings and to stay alert while swimming. If you see a shark, don’t approach it or try to touch it. Keep a safe distance and move away slowly. If you are attacked by a shark, try to defend yourself by hitting it in the nose, eyes, or gills. These are the most sensitive parts of a shark’s body and can cause it to release its grip.

Finally, it’s important to remember that sharks play a vital role in our ocean ecosystems. They are not mindless killing machines, but rather intelligent and important predators that help to maintain the balance of our marine environment. By taking simple precautions and showing respect for these creatures, we can reduce the risk of shark attacks and coexist peacefully with them in our oceans.

News Source : Sarah Rumpf-Whitten

Source Link :British expat killed by 15-foot great white shark classified as ‘provoked incident’/