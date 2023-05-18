“Greater Cincinnati businessman shooting” today : Police Report: I-75 Shooting Claims Life of Prominent Businessman in Greater Cincinnati

1. #CincinnatiBusinessmanKilled

2. #I75ShootingTragedy

3. #ProminentCincinnatiBusinessman

4. #JusticeForCincinnatiBusinessman

5. #CommunityMournsBusinessmanLoss

Michael Sweeney, a businessman with over 40 years in the automobile industry, died on Monday after being shot in the head on northbound I-75 near Mitchell Avenue on Saturday night. The shooting is being investigated as a road rage incident and the suspect fled the scene north on I-75 in a Chevrolet or Nissan sedan with heavily tinted windows, damage to the right side, and temporary plates. Sweeney’s death has been confirmed by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and his online obituary. He leaves behind a large family and his funeral will be held on Saturday. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.

Cincinnati City Council member Scotty Johnson has described the incident as a road rage and expressed his disbelief at the reckless and irresponsible behavior of people, which endangers the lives of innocent people who have nothing to do with the incident. The interstate was shut down for nearly three hours following the shooting. Sweeney loved sports, especially football and golf, and enjoyed watching his children participate in multiple sporting events. He was known for his kindness and sense of humor, and loved cars. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Holy Spirit Center, St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, or St. Xavier High School.

Read Full story : Prominent Greater Cincinnati businessman dead in I-75 shooting, police say /

News Source : https://www.fox19.com

1. Prominent Cincinnati businessman shooting

2. I-75 shooting in Cincinnati

3. Greater Cincinnati businessman killed in shooting

4. Police investigate shooting of businessman in Cincinnati

5. SEO Cincinnati businessman shooting investigation