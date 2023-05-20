“Greater Noida Campus Shooting”: Cops Say Soured Relationship Revealed in Tragic Campus Shooting in Greater Noida

his ex-girlfriend and then attempted suicide, was a result of a sour relationship. The couple had broken up a few months ago, and the accused had been harassing the victim ever since. The incident has once again highlighted the need for better mental health support and awareness of warning signs in relationships.

News Source : BNN Breaking

