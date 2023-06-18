Greece mourns as families search for loved ones in migrant boat tragedy

shipwreck tragedy : Greece’s Worst Maritime Disaster: Hundreds Presumed Dead in Migrant Boat Tragedy, Including Esra (Suspected Victim)

In 2015, Mahmoud Taffash arrived in Lesbos as an 18-year-old refugee from Syria. Along with thousands of others fleeing the civil war, he landed on the eastern Aegean island after crossing the sea from Turkey. Now, as a soon-to-be German citizen, Taffash has returned to Greece, the country where his journey began, to help his friend Kassem, who is worried about his wife Esra, one of the passengers on the boat which sank off Greece’s southern coast last week. Nearly everyone in the group gathered at the Hellenic coastguard building in search of news about loved ones had made similarly perilous journeys to reach Europe. With officials acknowledging that over 500 people are presumed dead, hopes of finding loved ones are fading and relatives are desperate for information.

News Source : Helena Smith

