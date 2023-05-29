Greek Potato Salad Recipe: Greek-Style Potato Salad Recipe: A Step-by-Step Guide

How To Make Greek Potato Salad
Introduction
Greek Potato Salad is a refreshing and healthy dish that is perfect for summer picnics, BBQs or any family gatherings. It is a perfect blend of fresh vegetables, herbs and spices that will tantalize your taste buds. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to make Greek Potato Salad.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 pounds of small red potatoes
- 1/4 cup of extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup of red wine vinegar
- 1 clove of garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon of dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon of salt
- 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper
- 1/2 cup of chopped red onion
- 1/2 cup of sliced kalamata olives
- 1/2 cup of chopped fresh parsley
- 1/2 cup of crumbled feta cheese
Instructions
- Start by washing the potatoes and cutting them into bite-sized pieces.
- Boil the potatoes in a pot of salted water until they are tender (approximately 10-12 minutes).
- While the potatoes are cooking, prepare the dressing by combining the olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, Dijon mustard, oregano, salt, and black pepper in a small bowl.
- Once the potatoes are cooked, drain them and transfer them to a large mixing bowl.
- Pour the dressing over the potatoes and toss to coat them evenly.
- Add the chopped red onion, sliced kalamata olives, chopped parsley, and crumbled feta cheese.
- Gently toss all the ingredients together until well combined.
- Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed.
- Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.
- When ready to serve, garnish with additional parsley, olives and feta cheese.
Tips
- To make this dish vegan, simply omit the feta cheese.
- If you prefer a creamier potato salad, you can add a dollop of Greek yogurt to the dressing.
- For best results, use small red potatoes as they hold their shape well when boiled.
- Make sure to let the salad chill in the fridge for at least an hour before serving to allow the flavors to meld together.
- This salad can be made up to one day in advance and stored in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
Conclusion
Greek Potato Salad is a perfect dish for any summer gathering. It is easy to make, healthy, and incredibly delicious. With fresh vegetables, herbs, and spices, it is sure to be a crowd pleaser. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily make this dish at home and impress your family and friends. Happy cooking!
