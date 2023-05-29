Greek Potato Salad Recipe: Greek-Style Potato Salad Recipe: A Step-by-Step Guide

How To Make Greek Potato Salad

Introduction

Greek Potato Salad is a refreshing and healthy dish that is perfect for summer picnics, BBQs or any family gatherings. It is a perfect blend of fresh vegetables, herbs and spices that will tantalize your taste buds. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to make Greek Potato Salad.

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds of small red potatoes

1/4 cup of extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup of red wine vinegar

1 clove of garlic, minced

1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon of dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

1/2 cup of chopped red onion

1/2 cup of sliced kalamata olives

1/2 cup of chopped fresh parsley

1/2 cup of crumbled feta cheese

Instructions

Start by washing the potatoes and cutting them into bite-sized pieces. Boil the potatoes in a pot of salted water until they are tender (approximately 10-12 minutes). While the potatoes are cooking, prepare the dressing by combining the olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, Dijon mustard, oregano, salt, and black pepper in a small bowl. Once the potatoes are cooked, drain them and transfer them to a large mixing bowl. Pour the dressing over the potatoes and toss to coat them evenly. Add the chopped red onion, sliced kalamata olives, chopped parsley, and crumbled feta cheese. Gently toss all the ingredients together until well combined. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving. When ready to serve, garnish with additional parsley, olives and feta cheese.

Tips

To make this dish vegan, simply omit the feta cheese.

If you prefer a creamier potato salad, you can add a dollop of Greek yogurt to the dressing.

For best results, use small red potatoes as they hold their shape well when boiled.

Make sure to let the salad chill in the fridge for at least an hour before serving to allow the flavors to meld together.

This salad can be made up to one day in advance and stored in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Conclusion

Greek Potato Salad is a perfect dish for any summer gathering. It is easy to make, healthy, and incredibly delicious. With fresh vegetables, herbs, and spices, it is sure to be a crowd pleaser. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily make this dish at home and impress your family and friends. Happy cooking!

Greek Potato Salad Recipe Mediterranean Potato Salad Greek-inspired Potato Salad Authentic Greek Potato Salad Healthy Greek Potato Salad

News Source : Kuma’s Kitchen

Source Link :How To Make Greek Potato Salad/