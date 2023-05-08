green bay obits : Local Legend’s Passing Mourned by Green Bay Community

Local Legend Mourned in Green Bay

Remembering Paul Hornung: A Football Legend and Community Icon

Green Bay, Wisconsin is a city that is synonymous with football. From the legendary Vince Lombardi to the current star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, football is a way of life in this small town. But on January 6th, 2021, the city of Green Bay lost one of its own football legends, Paul Hornung.

A Football Career to Remember

Hornung was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, but his football career led him to the University of Notre Dame, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 1956. After college, he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers and played for the team from 1957 to 1966. He was a versatile player, playing both offense and defense, and was known for his ability to score touchdowns and kick field goals.

Hornung was a key member of the Packers’ championship teams in 1961, 1962, and 1965, and was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 1961. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986 and his number 5 jersey was retired by the Packers in 1967.

A Community Icon

But Hornung was more than just a football player to the people of Green Bay. He was a beloved member of the community who was involved in many charitable causes and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was known for his friendly personality and his willingness to sign autographs and take photos with fans.

When news of Hornung’s passing broke, the city of Green Bay was in shock. The loss of a local legend was felt deeply by the community. Fans and former teammates took to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of Hornung.

A Tribute to a Legend

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy released a statement saying, “Paul Hornung was a true Packers legend and a Hall of Famer on and off the field. He played a key role in the Packers’ success during the 1960s, and his legacy will always be a part of Green Bay Packers history. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The city of Green Bay also paid tribute to Hornung by lighting up City Hall in green and gold, the colors of the Packers. Fans left flowers and memorabilia at the base of the statue of Vince Lombardi, a tribute to two of the most iconic figures in Packers’ history.

A Lasting Legacy

The loss of Paul Hornung is a reminder of the impact that sports can have on a community. He was more than just a football player, he was a symbol of the city of Green Bay and all that it stands for. His legacy will live on in the hearts of Packers fans and the community of Green Bay for generations to come.