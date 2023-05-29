Green Chicken Masala: Green Chicken Masala Recipe – Chicken Hariyali or Murgh Hara Masala Recipe

Chicken Hariyali Recipe: A Delicious Twist to Your Regular Chicken

Chicken Hariyali is a flavorful and aromatic Indian chicken dish that is made from a blend of green herbs and spices. The dish is also known as Murgh Hara Masala or Green Chicken Masala. The vibrant green color of the gravy is derived from the use of fresh coriander leaves, mint leaves, and spinach.

Ingredients

1 kg chicken, cleaned and cut into pieces

2 cups fresh coriander leaves

1 cup mint leaves

1 cup spinach leaves

1 onion, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

2-3 green chilies, chopped

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 tablespoon garam masala powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1/2 cup yogurt

4-5 tablespoons oil

Salt to taste

Method

In a blender, add coriander leaves, mint leaves, spinach leaves, green chilies, and a little water. Blend until you get a smooth paste. Heat oil in a deep pan and add chopped onions. Saute until they turn golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy. Add garam masala powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and red chili powder. Mix well. Add the green paste and fry for 2-3 minutes. Add chicken pieces and mix well. Cook for 5-6 minutes on high heat. Add yogurt and salt. Mix well. Add 1 cup of water and bring it to a boil. Cover the pan and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until the chicken is cooked and the gravy thickens. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or naan.

Tips

You can also marinate the chicken in the green paste for a few hours before cooking for a more intense flavor.

If you want a spicier version, add more green chilies or red chili powder.

You can also add some cream or coconut milk to the gravy for a richer taste.

Conclusion

Chicken Hariyali is a perfect dish for those who love the flavors of green herbs and spices. The dish is easy to make and can be served for lunch or dinner. It goes well with rice or naan. Try this recipe today and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills!

