“Green Hill shooting death” today : One man killed in shooting at Green Hill

One man killed in shooting at Green Hill today 2023.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has recorded five murders in May 2023, with the most recent being the killing of a Green Hill man. This brings the total number of deaths on the island this year to 20. The police are investigating four other murders that occurred earlier in the month.

Read Full story : Shooting in Green Hill leaves one man dead /

News Source : St Vincent Times

Green Hill Shooting Fatal Shooting Green Hill One Man Dead Green Hill Gun Violence Green Hill Homicide Green Hill