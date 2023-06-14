Green Hills Area Motorcycle Accident Claims the Life of 17-Year-Old Boy, Parker Nugent of Nashville: Obituary







Parker Nugent Obituary

Parker Nugent Nashville

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Parker Nugent, a 17-year-old boy from Nashville. Parker died in a motorcycle accident in the Green Hills area.

Parker was a bright and talented young man who was loved by many. He had a passion for music and was an accomplished guitarist. Parker’s kind and gentle spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Parker’s family and friends during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.





