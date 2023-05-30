Greenfield man Jordan Collins dies in single car crash on I-70, alcohol suspected

“Jordan Collins” : Greenfield man dies in single car crash: Jordan Collins, 24, identified as victim.

A Greenfield man lost his life in a single car crash on I-70 around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, according to officials with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

Capt. Robert Harris, public information officer for the HCSD, stated that alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. The man, identified as 24-year-old Jordan Collins, was the only person in the vehicle and was driving recklessly, lost control of the vehicle, rolled it, and crashed in the 4800 block of W-I70.

Collins’ family has been notified, and a full autopsy will be completed to determine the level of alcohol and any other factors involved in the accident, Harris said.