Greenport Motorcycle Accident Claims the Lives of Anthony Gallo and Lorraine Haeg: Obituary from Southold, NY

Anthony Gallo and Lorraine Haeg Pass Away in Tragic Motorcycle Accident in Southold, NY

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anthony Gallo and Lorraine Haeg, who died in a motorcycle accident in Greenport, Southold, NY on August 7, 2021.

Anthony Gallo was born on March 18, 1992, in Southold, NY. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend to many. Anthony was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and loved spending time outdoors. He had a contagious smile and a heart of gold. Anthony will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Lorraine Haeg was born on December 13, 1978, in Riverhead, NY. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Lorraine had a passion for baking and cooking and loved to share her creations with others. She had a kind and generous spirit and always put others before herself. Lorraine will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Anthony and Lorraine’s lives were tragically cut short, but their memories will live on forever. They will be deeply missed by their families, friends, and the entire community.

Rest in peace, Anthony and Lorraine.

