Greensboro NC Experiences Active Shooter Situation

Active Shooter Incident at Greensboro NC’s Spectrum Shooting

On April 8th, 2021, there was an active shooter incident at the Spectrum shooting range in Greensboro, NC. The incident resulted in the death of one person and injury to four others. The shooter was identified as 36-year-old Brandon Scott Hole, a former employee of the shooting range.

The incident began at around 3:40 pm when Hole entered the building and began firing shots. Police responded to the scene and engaged in a shootout with Hole, resulting in his death. The motive for the shooting is still unclear.

The injured victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. One victim, a 29-year-old woman, remains in critical condition.

The Spectrum shooting range is a popular destination for gun enthusiasts in the Greensboro area. The incident has sparked renewed debate about gun control and the need for increased security measures at public places.

Our hearts go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.

