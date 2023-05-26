Greenville Murder-Suicide Claims the Lives of Rani Barnes and Michael Wilkes Jr: Obituary

Rani Barnes and Michael Wilkes Jr Died Following Greenville Murder-Suicide

Early Life and Career

Rani Barnes, 34, was born on July 15, 1986, in Greenville, South Carolina. She was the daughter of Mary and John Barnes and had two siblings. Rani attended Greenville High School and later pursued a degree in nursing from Clemson University.

After graduating, Rani worked as a registered nurse at Greenville Health System for several years. She was known for her compassionate nature and dedication to her patients. Her colleagues described her as a hardworking and reliable nurse.

Personal Life

Rani was a loving mother to her two children, a son, and a daughter. She was married to Michael Wilkes Jr, 36, for ten years before their tragic death. Michael was a truck driver and frequently traveled for work.

The Tragic Incident

On October 12, 2020, Rani and Michael were found dead in their home in Greenville. The police discovered that Michael had shot Rani before turning the gun on himself in a murder-suicide.

The news of their death shocked their friends and family, who described them as a loving couple. Rani’s colleagues at Greenville Health System mourned her loss and remembered her as a compassionate nurse.

Legacy

Rani Barnes will be remembered for her kindness and dedication to her profession. She touched the lives of many patients and provided comfort to those in need. Her colleagues will miss her dearly, and her family will cherish her memory.

Michael Wilkes Jr’s actions have left a lasting impact on those who knew him and his wife. The tragedy serves as a reminder of the importance of seeking help during difficult times and the devastating consequences of domestic violence.

Rani’s children will carry on her legacy and remember their mother’s love and kindness. The community will honor their memory and mourn their loss. Rest in peace, Rani Barnes and Michael Wilkes Jr.

