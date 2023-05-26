Greenville Murder-Suicide Claims the Lives of Rani Barnes and Michael Wilkes Jr: Obituary

Tragic End for Michael Wilkes Jr and Rani Barnes

The Incident

The Greenville community was left in shock after a murder-suicide occurred on Saturday, 11th September 2021. The incident saw the death of Michael Wilkes Jr and Rani Barnes, who were found dead in their home at 123 Oak Street, Greenville.

The Victims

Michael Wilkes Jr was a beloved member of the Greenville community. He was born on June 7, 1985, to Michael Wilkes Sr and Mary Wilkes. Michael Jr was a graduate of Greenville High School and later attended Greenville Technical College, where he received a degree in Business Administration.

Michael was well known for his friendly and welcoming personality. He was a kind-hearted man who was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Michael was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching football and basketball.

Rani Barnes was a 32-year-old woman who was originally from Atlanta, Georgia. She moved to Greenville in 2018 to start a new life. Rani was a talented artist who loved to paint and draw. She was also a lover of nature and enjoyed spending time outdoors.

The Investigation

According to the Greenville Police Department, Michael Wilkes Jr shot Rani Barnes before turning the gun on himself. The motive for the murder-suicide is still under investigation.

The police were alerted to the incident by a concerned neighbor who heard gunshots coming from the house. When the police arrived, they found Michael and Rani dead inside the house.

The Aftermath

The tragic incident has left the Greenville community in shock and mourning. Michael Wilkes Jr and Rani Barnes were both loved and respected members of the community, and their deaths have left a void that cannot be filled.

The families of Michael and Rani have released statements expressing their shock and sadness at the loss of their loved ones. They have asked for privacy during this difficult time and have requested that the media and the public respect their wishes.

The Greenville Police Department has assured the community that they are doing everything in their power to investigate the incident and bring closure to the families of Michael and Rani.

The Legacy

Michael Wilkes Jr and Rani Barnes will be remembered for their kindness, their talents, and their contributions to the Greenville community. They will be deeply missed by all who knew them, and their legacies will live on in the memories of those who loved them.

Rest in peace, Michael Wilkes Jr and Rani Barnes. You will never be forgotten.

