“Greenville shooting investigation” today : Police investigating after shooting in downtown Greenville leaves one dead.

Police investigating after one dead in downtown Greenville shooting today 2023.
The Greenville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday night, resulting in the death of one person. Officers heard a single gunshot while in a nearby parking lot and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspect was taken into custody without any trouble, and further information has not been released.
