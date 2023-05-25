“Greenville shooting investigation” today : Police investigating after shooting in downtown Greenville leaves one dead.

Police investigating after one dead in downtown Greenville shooting today 2023.

The Greenville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday night, resulting in the death of one person. Officers heard a single gunshot while in a nearby parking lot and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspect was taken into custody without any trouble, and further information has not been released.

Read Full story : 1 dead following shooting in downtown Greenville, officers investigating /

News Source : https://www.foxcarolina.com

Greenville shooting investigation Dead following shooting in Greenville Downtown Greenville shooting Police investigation in Greenville shooting Greenville police on shooting case