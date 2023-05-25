“Greenville shooting investigation” today : Police investigating after shooting in downtown Greenville leaves one dead.

Posted on May 25, 2023

The Greenville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday night, resulting in the death of one person. Officers heard a single gunshot while in a nearby parking lot and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspect was taken into custody without any trouble, and further information has not been released.

