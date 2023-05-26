Greenville Tragedy: Rani Barnes and Michael Wilkes Jr. Perish in Murder-Suicide Incident.

Murder-suicide rocks Greenville, NC: Rani Barnes and Michael Wilkes Jr. found dead

Greenville, NC was left in shock and mourning following the tragic news of a murder-suicide that claimed the lives of Rani Barnes and Michael Wilkes Jr. The incident occurred on Sunday, July 11th, 2021, and the community is still reeling from the loss.

The Incident

According to reports, Rani Barnes and Michael Wilkes Jr. were in a romantic relationship that had recently hit a rough patch. On the day of the incident, Barnes called 911 and reported a domestic dispute. However, before the police could arrive, Wilkes shot Barnes and then turned the gun on himself.

The Aftermath

The incident has left the residents of Greenville in shock and disbelief. Barnes and Wilkes were both well-known and well-liked members of the community, and their untimely deaths have left a void that will be hard to fill. The incident has also sparked a conversation about domestic violence and its impact on society.

Domestic Violence

The murder-suicide in Greenville is a tragic reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience severe intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner contact sexual violence, and/or intimate partner stalking with impacts such as injury, fearfulness, post-traumatic stress disorder, use of victim services, contraction of sexually transmitted diseases, etc. Domestic violence can happen to anyone, regardless of their race, gender, or socioeconomic status. It is up to all of us to recognize the warning signs and take action to prevent it.

Prevention and Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources available to help. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233. Additionally, local organizations such as Pitt County Safehouse and The Family Violence Program of Pitt County offer support and resources for victims of domestic violence.

Final Thoughts

The murder-suicide in Greenville has left a lasting impact on the community and serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. It is up to all of us to recognize the warning signs and take action to prevent it. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of Rani Barnes and Michael Wilkes Jr.

