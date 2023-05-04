“Greenwood Terrace shooting” : Greenwood Terrace Shooting Results in Fatalities – 41NBC News

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Fatal Shooting in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Macon, Georgia. The incident occurred in the 2400 block of Greenwood Terrace shortly after 11:00 p.m. on an unspecified date.

According to reports, 43-year-old Trerico Kenyon Thomas was found unresponsive by deputies. It was reported that there was an altercation in front of a residence and during the altercation, multiple shots were fired. Thomas was pronounced dead on the scene by Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley. No one else was injured during the incident.

Investigators are currently working to determine what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is committed to investigating this incident and bringing those responsible to justice. They urge anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

News Source : 41NBC News | WMGT-DT

Source Link :Man shot and killed on Greenwood Terrace – 41NBC News/