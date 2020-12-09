Greer Westbrook Death -Dead – Obituary : Greer Westbrook has Died .

Madison Kroenke is with Mary Cammisano and 3 others . 9 hrs · So many memories with you Greer Westbrook. It’s been hard to watch the path you chose in life but does take back all the times we had. You were intelligent in a way you educated people by talking about the things in life you enjoyed, your laugh was contagious, and you always made sure people knew your opinion. The west wing days were some I look back on frequently and miss it all. Driving the blue whip around Maryville. Actually getting you to go out with us, bringing food from the station to your bed, the drop offs and pickups for class.. hours of watching LOCKED UP in my room with everyone.. the list goes on. Thank you for making a difference in my life and for all the memories we shared. The good and the bad. I hope you rest freely, in peace and without struggle Batman. West wing for life