Greg Black Death -Dead : Greg Black has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Greg Black has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.
“TSJSports on Twitter: “Sad news about our friend and colleague, Greg Black. Thank you, Greg. Your TSJSports family will miss you dearly. ”
Sad news about our friend and colleague, Greg Black.
Thank you, Greg. Your TSJSports family will miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/udlu4EA4XB
— TSJSports (@TSJSports1) November 2, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.