Greg Blackwood Death -Dead – Obituary : Greg Blackwood has Died .

Greg Blackwood has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Sad day losing two influential people to me. Greg Blackwood was the guy behind the lens for Channel 9 sports. He always made me laugh. Sue Donohoe was at the Southland. She hammered home the attention to detail philosophy. Both were legends in their fields. Both way too young. — Chad Grubbs (@Chad_F_Grubbs) December 14, 2020

Colleague. Friend. Kick ass human. That was @gbokc .We worked together for six yrs at @NEWS9 where he was chief photographer. He was all smiles, big heart & pure class. He once brought Starbucks to news crews covering a blizzard. Love you, brother. RIP #CancerSucks #GregBlackwood pic.twitter.com/YgapMnhXap — Dave Jordan-TV (@DJNYC1) December 13, 2020

Tributes

My thoughts and prayers to @DanaHertneky and her family, the people of @NEWS9 and the @OUontheAir crew on the passing of Greg Blackwood. You know good work when you see it and Greg definitely did his jobs well, both with KWTV and the Sooner Network. #RIP — Robert Keil (@RJKeil) December 13, 2020

Jerry Isbell wrote

It was an honor to hug Greg Blackwood ⁦(@gbokc⁩) goodbye yesterday. My good friend for over three decades. A great, kind & caring man. He loved his wonderful family very much & was a rock star media veteran

@news9. GB was loved by all.

James Hale wrote

Greg Blackwood was one of the greatest guys on the planet. Always taking pictures of all of us at Sooner Broadcast and us doing pre at

@Sportstalk1400. He was always smiling and always willing to help any way that he could. Gone way to soon. RIP!

Mike Steely wrote

Man Greg Blackwood was one of the nicest guys ever. A real pro. He will be missed.

Gabe Ikard wrote

I’ll always be thankful for the drive to Ames this year.

I got to spend 16 hours in a car with Greg Blackwood. I hadn’t really spent much time with him except for when we were doing the OU broadcasts. He was obviously in a lot of discomfort and we talked about his cancer battle