Greg Blackwood Death -Dead – Obituary : Greg Blackwood has Died .

By | December 14, 2020
0 Comment

Greg Blackwood Death -Dead – Obituary : Greg Blackwood has Died .

Greg Blackwood has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Chad Grubbs @Chad_F_Grubbs Sad day losing two influential people to me. Greg Blackwood was the guy behind the lens for Channel 9 sports. He always made me laugh. Sue Donohoe was at the Southland. She hammered home the attention to detail philosophy. Both were legends in their fields. Both way too young.

Tributes

Jerry Isbell wrote
It was an honor to hug Greg Blackwood ⁦(@gbokc⁩) goodbye yesterday. My good friend for over three decades. A great, kind & caring man. He loved his wonderful family very much & was a rock star media veteran
@news9. GB was loved by all.

James Hale wrote
Greg Blackwood was one of the greatest guys on the planet. Always taking pictures of all of us at Sooner Broadcast and us doing pre at
@Sportstalk1400. He was always smiling and always willing to help any way that he could. Gone way to soon. RIP!

Mike Steely wrote
Man Greg Blackwood was one of the nicest guys ever. A real pro. He will be missed.

Gabe Ikard wrote
I’ll always be thankful for the drive to Ames this year.
I got to spend 16 hours in a car with Greg Blackwood. I hadn’t really spent much time with him except for when we were doing the OU broadcasts. He was obviously in a lot of discomfort and we talked about his cancer battle

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.