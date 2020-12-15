Greg Burdine Death -Obituary – Dead : Greg Burdine has Died .

Greg Burdine has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Rob Aldridge 23 hrs · We lost one of our dearest family friends last night. I was lucky to know Greg Burdine my whole life, lucky to grow up around Chad and Robbie. Y’all keep the Burdines in your hearts today, the world lost a great man.

Source: (20+) Facebook





Tributes

———————— –

Linsey Delano Tanner wrote

I’m so sorry!!!! We have thought about all of them so much. Sending lots of love to the Burdine Family today

Jeannie Bennett Russell wrote

I am so sorry to hear this. I went to law school with Greg. Prayers for the Burdine family.

Darrell Triplett wrote

So sorry to hear. Went to church with Greg back in the 90s. Very nice guy

Marie Tomlinson Lewey wrote

Breaks my heart to think of this world without him in it. He was pure goodness. Ronnie and I are so thankful to have had him in our lives.

Karen Gough Goins wrote

Brother Bill’s lifetime Best friend and Like a big brother to me since I was 13…. just heartbroken 💔 gosh, how we are going to miss Greg…. our love and prayers go out to all of the family.

Andy Keenum wrote

I am so sorry hear about Greg. Such a great friend, both personally and professionally along with the family. Our heart goes out to Susan Susan, Chad, and Robbie. I remember the last time we visited, I couldn’t help but hug him, I was so happy to see him.

Sheri McMillen-Burdine Wiggins wrote

So very sorry to hear about Greg…he was a very sweet man…much love to all of you

Spencer Butler wrote

Sorry to hear he was a great friend and will be missed, Prayers for the family.

Sara Vann Shapiro wrote

This is heartbreaking. Condolences to Greg’s family and friends. May his memory be an eternal blessing.

Patricia Joiner Barger wrote

My heart breaks for all….Greg was such a special, kind and fun-loving guy. We go a long way back to high school days and he has always been a great friend to everyone. My prayers are for God’s loving comfort to surround Susan and his entire family at this most difficult time….