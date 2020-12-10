Greg Garzio Death -Dead : Greg Garzio a.k.a Gizzy has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Greg Garzio has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.
Stephanie Swenda Mundi 19 hrs · Some sad news to announce…. we lost one of our classmates yesterday Greg Garzio passed away suddenly…. our thoughts and condolences go out to his friends, family and children at this difficult time…. Tomorrow is never promised …. RIP Gizzy you will be missed….
Source: (10) Hazleton High School class of 1990 | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Kimberly Hoppy wrote
Life it way too short… live each day to the fullest as tomorrow is a gift! RIP Greg as our thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends What a great guy .
Rachel Saxon Ferry wrote
Very good childhood friend and classmate. Gone too soon. Prayers to his family .
Jack Schran wrote
So sad to hear this. One of the nicest guys you could ever associate with.
Debra Lynn Swankosky wrote
Oh my gosh! This is such tragic news!! How incredibly sad!!!
Jeff Payne wrote
We were hunting last week at the club I’m still blown away god bless and may he Rest In Peace
Brian Swankoski wrote
RIP Gizzy, may God welcome you to his house with open arms.
Danielle Tarantino wrote
Just terrible news. So very sad. Condolences and love sent to his family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.
Tanya Davis wrote
Oh, wow. So sad to her this. Healing thoughts to his family.
Angela Gadola wrote
Omg. I’m so sorry. May he rest in peace. Prayers to his family.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.