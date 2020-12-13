Greg Garzio Death -Obituary – Dead : Greg Garzio has Died .

Stephanie Swenda Mundi December 9 at 5:52 PM · Some sad news to announce…. we lost one of our classmates yesterday Greg Garzio passed away suddenly…. our thoughts and condolences go out to his friends, family and children at this difficult time…. Tomorrow is never promised …. RIP Gizzy you will be missed…. #onlythegooddieyoung

Source: (20+) Hazleton High School class of 1990 | Facebook

Tributes

Kimberly Hoppy wrote

Life is way too short… live each day to the fullest as tomorrow is a gift! RIP Greg as our thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends 🙏🏻 What a great guy

