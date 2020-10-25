Greg Graham Death – Dead : Greg Graham Obituary : Former Cedar Rapids Police Chief died in a plane crash in Florida.

“Iowa’s News Now on Twitter: “BREAKING NEWS: Greg Graham, who served as @CR_Police Chief during the Flood of 2008, has died in a plane crash in Florida. Since leaving Cedar Rapids in 2012, Graham served as Police Chief in Ocala, Florida. ”

BREAKING NEWS: Greg Graham, who served as @CR_Police Chief during the Flood of 2008, has died in a plane crash in Florida. Since leaving Cedar Rapids in 2012, Graham served as Police Chief in Ocala, Florida.https://t.co/1lR0wt4J7V — Iowa's News Now (@iowasnewsnow) October 25, 2020

Tributes

Devastated to hear the sad, sad news of the death of Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham. My prayers are with his family, the men and women at OPD, and the entire community. May God be with you. pic.twitter.com/J6BZtxxzPj — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) October 25, 2020

The wildcats would like to take a moment to remember Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham and send our condolences to his family and the entire OPD family! @FHS_WildcatLife @BenWhitehouse98 — FHS Wildcat Athletics (@FHS_Athletics1) October 25, 2020

damn. Rest In Peace True Blue! FL – Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham was killed in a Sunday morning plane crash, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed. No details yet. Our prayers are with the families, both of blood and of Blue. — True Blue Warriors (@TruBluWarriors) October 25, 2020