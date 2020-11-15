Greg Growden Death –Dead-Obituaries : Greg Growden has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Had many memorable days sitting next to Greg Growden, listening to him working the phones, plying information from sources, issuing blistering rebukes. An inspiration to work alongside and against. Thoughts with his family. RIP Growdy
Malcolm Conn wrote
Very sad to hear that Greg Growden died last night. While rugby was his first love, Growdy was a terrific cricket writer. He was also great company on tour. An exuberant man and great story teller. An Aus media cricket team photo of us from 86-87 is now even more precious. RIP.
Lisa Alexander wrote
Very, very sad news! Vale Greg Growden! Condolences to his family and friends!
Scotty Stevenson wrote
Sad to hear of the passing of Greg Growden. I didn’t get to know him but spoke a handful of times. He was fearless as a rugby journalist – I greatly admired that – and he set a wonderful example for the next generation.
Richard Hinds wrote
Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Greg Growden. A tough, honest and brave rugby reporter, skilful author on various topics and warm, supportive and often mischievous colleague. Will be greatly missed by those fortunate enough to have known him.
Wayne Keith Smith wrote
Dreadful news about the death overnight of Greg Growden. Have wonderful memories of touring with him and every now and then leaving the rugby behind to go exploring. A wonderful journalist and writer. Fort Fumble is in mourning today.
Benjamin Cooper wrote
Greg Growden was an immense talent. Reading Ruck & Maul on Fridays opened my eyes to the potential of sports writing. Vale
