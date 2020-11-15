Greg Growden Death -Dead-Obituaries : Greg Growden has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 15, 2020
0 Comment

Greg Growden Death –Dead-Obituaries : Greg Growden has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Greg Growden, the iconic rugby journalist, whose work appeared in these pages across an extraordinary six decades, according to a statement posted online on November 14.  2020.

Greg Growden was an Australian sports journalist, author and biographer. Growden grew up on his family’s rice farm in the Riverina. He joined the Sydney Morning Herald in early 1978 soon after leaving school. According to his profile Wikipedia

Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Malcolm Conn wrote 
Very sad to hear that Greg Growden died last night. While rugby was his first love, Growdy was a terrific cricket writer. He was also great company on tour. An exuberant man and great story teller. An Aus media cricket team photo of us from 86-87 is now even more precious. RIP.

Lisa Alexander wrote 
Very, very sad news! Vale Greg Growden! Condolences to his family and friends!
Quote Tweet

Scotty Stevenson wrote

Sad to hear of the passing of Greg Growden. I didn’t get to know him but spoke a handful of times. He was fearless as a rugby journalist – I greatly admired that – and he set a wonderful example for the next generation.

Richard Hinds wrote 
Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Greg Growden. A tough, honest and brave rugby reporter, skilful author on various topics and warm, supportive and often mischievous colleague. Will be greatly missed by those fortunate enough to have known him.

Show this thread wrote 
Sad to hear of the passing of Greg Growden. I didn’t get to know him but spoke a handful of times. He was fearless as a rugby journalist – I greatly admired that – and he set a wonderful example for the next generation.

Wayne Keith Smith wrote 
Dreadful news about the death overnight of Greg Growden. Have wonderful memories of touring with him and every now and then leaving the rugby behind to go exploring. A wonderful journalist and writer. Fort Fumble is in mourning today.

Benjamin Cooper wrote 
Greg Growden was an immense talent. Reading Ruck & Maul on Fridays opened my eyes to the potential of sports writing. Vale

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.