Greg Hylton Death -Obituary – Dead : Coach Greg Hylton has Died .

Greg Hylton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

i know most of you may not know his name .. but this man, Greg Hylton, was my dads best friend, and one of the most amazing dudes i’ve ever known in my life. to see him honored by the colts & @JimIrsay makes me wanna cry fr. love you man, no matter where you are 🖤 https://t.co/dWpTPneY5c — Anxiety Attacks! 🖤💖 (@alecneversad) December 12, 2020

Anxiety Attacks! @alecneversad i know most of you may not know his name .. but this man, Greg Hylton, was my dads best friend, and one of the most amazing dudes i’ve ever known in my life. to see him honored by the colts & @JimIrsay makes me wanna cry fr. love you man, no matter where you are

Tributes

Whitney Doyle Driver wrote

Shocked over the death of VP of Premium Seating for the Indianapolis Colts, Greg Hylton. I could count on him to donate tix when I needed them for Hendricks Co. nonprofits. Last time I saw him was at church & we talked about my 50/50 sales. Rest easy.

Jeff Klinck wrote

I am so very sad to hear this. Greg made accommodations for me many years ago for Emmitt Smith’s final game at the RCA Dome. He got me seats right behind Dallas’ bench. I am forever grateful to Greg and the Colts for that. R.I.P. Greg Hylton.

Ryan Beery wrote

Greg was a great man! Thoughts and prayers are with the Hylton family!

Jim Irsay wrote

Words cannot express our sadness today within the Colts franchise. Greg Hylton—a wonderful guy, and true-blue Colts employee for the past 23 years—passed away last night following a courageous battle against cancer. Our love and prayers are with Greg’s family.

USA of Indiana Soccer wrote

soccer coach Greg Hylton. Board member for 8 years.

@SoccerIndiana Coach of the Year. Beloved by each team he coached for past 15 years. @brynnhylton_

Jim Irsay wrote

Jim Irsay wrote

Requiescat in pace Greg Hylton. Family man. VP @Colts & decades long @SoccerIndiana award winning soccer Coach of the Year. A month ago Coach Hylton’s team honored him wearing special jerseys (& winning the tournament). Long time Board member of @USAofIndiana & @shelteringwings pic.twitter.com/OZKGIBPZIM — USA of Indiana Soccer (@USAofIndiana) December 12, 2020



