Greg Jones Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Greg Jones, Chairman of the Bracken County Board of Education has Died .

We are saddened to announce that Greg Jones, Chairman of the Bracken County Board of Education, passed away this morning. Greg was a loving father, brother, and husband. He was a strong advocate for our students, serving on the Board of Education for over 26 years. pic.twitter.com/i5u3o4WaI3 — Polar Bears (@brackencounty) January 27, 2021

