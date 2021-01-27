greg laroche stamford ct – erika riccardi stamford ct what happened?

Ok so I’m making this post because we need answers I need to know why my best friend is no here anymore thanks to one SPD I’m no the only one hurt here there is a lot of people who wants a answer Stamford Police Department CTand yes I’m talking about

Erika Estefanie Riccardi

and her actual boyfriend at time of her dead Officer Greg LaRoche (note of this , last picture was talking by me 3 years ago)

Mely Riccardi Centurion

#imwithyou and I will ask ever how know her please share share share we need justice for Erika !