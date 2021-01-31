Greg Lasley Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Greg Lasley has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Greg Lasley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Birding community is mourning Greg Lasley tonight. My deepest sympathies to anyone who knew, met or birded with this incredible contributor to the world of birds.
— Tristan Jobin #birdnamesforbirds (@TJBirding) January 31, 2021
