Greg Strobel Death – Dead : Greg Strobel Obituary :Wrestling Hall of Famer has died, Cause of Death Unknown.

Wrestling Hall of Famer Greg Strobel has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

“Oregon State Wrestling on Twitter: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Oregon State National Champion and Hall of Famer Greg Strobel. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends. ”

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Oregon State National Champion and Hall of Famer Greg Strobel. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends.https://t.co/JIIbQeS3LD pic.twitter.com/VlpvVMQDri — Oregon State Wrestling (@Beaverwrestling) October 9, 2020

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the passing of former @LehighWrestling coach, administrator and Lehigh legend Greg Strobel. https://t.co/eCEnUBMVDN pic.twitter.com/XS7t1WPwCk — Lehigh Sports (@LehighSports) October 9, 2020

Tributes

Hall of Fame member, @USAWrestling legendary leader and coach, Greg Strobel, 68, has passed away 📝: https://t.co/z0errYOOlT pic.twitter.com/K0HyB6Dcri — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) October 9, 2020

Saddened to hear of the passing of Greg Strobel, @NWHOF Distinguished Member and a lifelong leader with @USAWrestling. #LegendsLiveOn WATCH Greg’s induction video -> https://t.co/rzhQSV920r READ the press release -> https://t.co/dg2nr8GuD3 pic.twitter.com/nLu3STYeMn — NWHOF (@NWHOF) October 9, 2020

Nathan Ensley @NathanEnsley3 wrote RIP to @LehighWrestling legend Coach Greg Strobel. Amazing man and person. You will be missed by many. Always enjoyed going to Grace Hall and watch his team compete at a high level. A true champion for the sport of wrestling. RIP. Lehigh Women’s Basketball @LehighWBB wrote What an incredible person and coach Greg Strobel was. He touched so many lives, both at Lehigh and around the world. Head coach @SueTroyan on the legacy Strobel leaves behind: Chase Pami @ChasePami wrote I have heard so many great stories about Greg Strobel both Domestically and Internationally. Wrestling lost a great one. RIP Justin Lafleur @JustLafleur wrote

Greg Strobel has so many accolades under his belt as a HOF wrestling coach, but his greatest impact on this world was the person he was. His positivity, even in difficult times, was infectious and he made an impact on so many people across the department. You will be missed.