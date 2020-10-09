Greg Strobel Death – Dead : Greg Strobel Obituary :Wrestling Hall of Famer has died, Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 9, 2020
0 Comment

Wrestling Hall of Famer Greg Strobel has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

“Oregon State Wrestling on Twitter: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Oregon State National Champion and Hall of Famer Greg Strobel. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends. ”

 

Tributes 

Nathan Ensley @NathanEnsley3 wrote

RIP to @LehighWrestling legend Coach Greg Strobel. Amazing man and person. You will be missed by many. Always enjoyed going to Grace Hall and watch his team compete at a high level. A true champion for the sport of wrestling. RIP.

Lehigh Women’s Basketball @LehighWBB wrote

What an incredible person and coach Greg Strobel was. He touched so many lives, both at Lehigh and around the world. Head coach @SueTroyan on the legacy Strobel leaves behind:

Chase Pami @ChasePami wrote

I have heard so many great stories about Greg Strobel both Domestically and Internationally. Wrestling lost a great one. RIP

Justin Lafleur @JustLafleur wrote
Greg Strobel has so many accolades under his belt as a HOF wrestling coach, but his greatest impact on this world was the person he was. His positivity, even in difficult times, was infectious and he made an impact on so many people across the department. You will be missed.

Is "REST IN PEACE" prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

