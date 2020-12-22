Gregg Barwan Death -Obituary – Dead : Gregg Barwan has Died .
Gregg Barwan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.
Michael Thor Thundergod Fritz 10 hrs · No words good enough for this today….R.I.P. Gregg Barwan, friend & brother… Condolences, Love & Prayers to his family Godspeed Gregg-
— Tributes —
It is with a heavy heart that members & friends of CATHOUSE mourn the passing yesterday of Gregg Barwan – our friend, brother, roadie, fellow partner in many heavy metal misguided, & mayhem-filled memories,…
He was, at times, our comic relief, the procurer of keggers, resident of room #3 at the Cathouse, a man who could dish it out as well as he could take it…and an all-around great & funny guy… He will be missed by many…
We send our Heartfelt Condolences, & Much Love & Prayers to his family…💟🙏✝️
Godspeed Gregg…