“Gregg County 4-vehicle crash” Today : 4-Vehicle Crash in Gregg County Leaves 1 Dead and 2 Injured

Man Dies and Two Others Injured in 4-Vehicle Crash in Gregg County

On Sunday evening, a tragic accident occurred on FM 1844 in Gregg County resulting in the death of a 27-year-old man and leaving two others injured. According to reports, Tucker I. Miles from Sulphur Springs was driving his 2014 Mazda 6 heading east on FM 1844 when he collided with General L. Edwards’ 2021 Jeep Wrangler, who was traveling south on Spur 502. The impact of the collision caused both vehicles to hit two other vehicles, resulting in a four-vehicle crash.

Unfortunately, Miles did not survive the accident and was pronounced dead on the following day by Dr. Austin Eagleton of UT Health Hospital in Tyler. Edwards, on the other hand, was lucky to have sustained non-incapacitating injuries and was treated and released from CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview. Timeka M. Thomas, who was in one of the two vehicles that Miles and Edwards’ cars hit, also suffered non-incapacitating injuries and was treated and released from the hospital. Thomas was being driven by Isiah T. Rodgers, 22 of Longview, in a 2016 Honda Fit.

The fourth vehicle involved in the accident was a 2019 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Kauhi D. Adcock, 55 of Longview, who luckily did not sustain any injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

News Source : Michael Garcia

Source Link :1 dead, 2 injured after Gregg County 4-vehicle crash/