“Gregg County crash” Today : Four-vehicle crash in Gregg County leaves one dead and two injured

Four-Vehicle Crash Results in Fatality in Gregg County, Texas

Details of the Incident

A Sunday evening crash involving four vehicles resulted in the death of a Sulphur Springs man.

A report from the Texas Department of Public Safety gave details on a crash at the intersection of FM 1844 and Spur 502 near Longview. According to the document, Tucker Miles, 27, of Sulphur Springs was traveling east on FM 1844 in a Mazda 6. General Edwards, 54, of Longview, was traveling south on Spur 502 in a Jeep Wrangler. The two vehicles collided in the intersection, and continued into the traffic which was waiting at the light. The cause of the initial crash is unknown at this time.

Here, the two cars crashed into a stationary Honda Fit and Toyota Tacoma; the Honda contained a driver, who was uninjured, and passenger Timeka Thomas, who was treated for non-incapacitating injuries and later released. The Toyota contained only a driver, who was uninjured.

Miles died on the scene, and Edwards was treated for non-incapacitating injuries and later released.

Weather and Road Conditions

The weather was described in the report as clear, and the road was dry.

Ongoing Investigation

The case is still ongoing.

