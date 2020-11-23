Gregg Russell Death –Dead-Obituaries : Tap Dancer Gregg Russell has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
I just found out that one of my tap dance teachers and friends unexpectedly passed away. I am so shocked and deeply heartbroken by hearing about this. Thank you Mr. Gregg Russell. We’ll miss you & we’ll never forget you 🖤 Prayers for his family and friends 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nUjyFVfxq9
— Rapha Conrad (@raphaconrad) November 23, 2020
We are speechless. My daughter was so inspired by Gregg Russell Tap.
He always seemed to find her and remind her that she was much better than she believed. He always had a smile and happiness that was infectious. I am guilty of watching the class to hear the silly jokes, and to watch his amazing connection to the kids as humans first and dancers second. Even through Zoom i could hear “Alright, time for a dad joke.” Gregg will be missed in so many ways.
Our hearts are heavy this morning as we learned of the passing of our dear friend Gregg Russell. The entire ASH family…
Posted by ARTISTS SIMPLY HUMAN on Monday, November 23, 2020
It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of our friend, Mr. Gregg Russell.
He has brought so much joy to…
Posted by MindBodyArt School of Dance on Monday, November 23, 2020
Kay Siebold wrote
Such sad news: just heard that Gregg Russell passed! The tap world lost a fabulous tapper/teacher! I have taken many of his classes and so have my former students! (Remember the Russell turn—5 revolutions ending with toe-tip tap)
Sarah El-Nigoumi wrote
I’m so sorry to hear that! I remember when you all flew to New York for the convention! Heard such amazing stuff from all of you about him. May he rest in peace
Lori Struss-Weatherly wrote
Please say a prayer for the tap community today as we mourn the loss of a great teacher, friend, coach, mentor, choreographer, and master. God bless his beautiful wife and daughter at this challenging time. Rest In Peace Gregg Russell.
Kiera Regan McCaffery wrote
Oh my goodness! How sad such a great teacher! Sending prayers and hugs to his family!
John Laurie-Ann Matthews wrote
Heart is heavy thinking of a great loss to family, friends and dance enthusiasts. Peace to all you !
Tristan Bruns wrote
This is sad news. Gregg has been a catalyst for tap and dance education for thousands of people over decades. Many great dancers quote him as an inspiration. Genuinely a decent guy and world-class dancer.
Chelsea Gibbs wrote
I met him a few years ago at Motor City Tap Fest… I only had a few classes with him however in that short amount of time I got to learn from him, he really inspired me. You could tell he was such a kind soul. He had amazing energy. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family.
Meredith Lynn Scalise wrote
So devastating! One of my all time favorites to take class from both as a child and as an adult. Heartbreaking
Christy Martin wrote
A tap master, motivator, teacher, choreographer, kind, and truly funny. Feel blessed to have taken from him and taking my students to his intensive. RIP – may your legacy live on through all the kids you taught and your family
Ruben Sanchez Gonzalez wrote
So sorry this happened, he was one of the first teachers I had the chance to learn from, and a very nice and decent person to interact with. Praying for him and his family. Such a loss
