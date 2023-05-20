“Gregory Cope murder case” : First-degree murder charges laid in death of Gregory Cope

“Travis Jean Charged with First-Degree Murder and Arson in Death of Gregory Cope”
Gregory Cope’s death has led to first-degree murder charges being laid by the Saskatchewan RCMP. Cope’s body was discovered in a burned building in Battleford in February. The 27th Street West home had burned, as stated by the RCMP on February 18. Travis Jean, aged 34, has been accused of first-degree murder and arson-disregard for human life. On May 17, Jean was arrested in Lloydminster, and he made his initial court appearance on Friday.
Read Full story :34-year-old man charged with murder after body found in Battleford building: Sask. RCMP/
News Source : Saskatoon
