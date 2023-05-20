Gregory Jantzen, victim of fatal “subway surf” incident : Teen killed in subway surfing incident remembered at vigil

Remembering Gregory Jantzen: Vigil Held for Teen Who Died While Subway Surfing

A group of teenagers came together at the Eltingville train station to hold a vigil in memory of 15-year-old Gregory Jantzen, who died while attempting to “subway surf” on a Staten Island Railway train. The vigil was attended by around 50 teenagers, who stood in silence while holding a candlelight vigil with flowers, a skateboard, and a teddy bear placed nearby. The youth paid their respects by chanting “Everything for Greg!” and hugging while wiping away tears. Donations flooded in to a GoFundMe page set up to cover funeral expenses, which had raised over $17,000 by Saturday afternoon. Subway surfing, an activity that has led to the deaths of young teens in other parts of the city, is not as widespread on Staten Island, but it has been posted on social media. In response to the tragedy, guidance counselors visited Tottenville High School, and the MTA issued a warning about the dangers of riding on top of moving trains. NYC Transit President Richard Davey expressed his condolences and urged teenagers to find safer ways to seek thrills.

