Gregory Sierra Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Gregory Sierra of ‘Sanford and Son’ and ‘Barney Miller’ has Died .

By | January 23, 2021
Gregory Sierra of ‘Sanford and Son’ and ‘Barney Miller’ has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

97.9 The Beat DFW @979thebeat R.I.P. Gregory Sierra of ‘Sanford and Son’ and ‘Barney Miller’ Dies at Age 83 https://trib.al/VKkrgDR

