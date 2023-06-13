Gregory Visman’s Tragic Murder-Suicide by Roommate Identified: Obituary Reported by Worldwide News







Gregory Visman Obituary

Man killed by roommate in tragic murder-suicide identified

Gregory Visman, 32, was identified as the victim of a tragic murder-suicide that occurred on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Visman was fatally shot by his roommate, who then turned the gun on himself.

Visman was a beloved member of his community, known for his kindness and generosity. He worked as a software engineer and was well-respected in his field.

Visman’s friends and family are devastated by his sudden and senseless death. They remember him as a loving son, brother, and friend who always put others first.

The circumstances surrounding the murder-suicide are still under investigation, and authorities have not yet released a motive for the crime. Visman’s loved ones are left to grapple with the shock and grief of his loss.

Visman’s funeral will be held on Thursday, May 20th, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in his hometown. His family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.





