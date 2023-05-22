“Grenade Explosion Illinois” today : Explosion of Grenade Claims Life of Illinois Father, Leaves 2 Teen Children Injured | HNGN

Posted on May 22, 2023

A live hand grenade was found among a grandfather’s possessions in Indiana and detonated, killing a man and injuring two of his children. The cause of the explosion is unknown, but investigators are looking into whether the grenade may have self-detonated due to age or other factors. Experts say such incidents are extremely unusual. The investigation is ongoing.

