“Grenade Explosion Illinois” today : Explosion of Grenade Claims Life of Illinois Father, Leaves 2 Teen Children Injured | HNGN

Explosion of Grenade Leaves Illinois Father Dead and Two Teen Children Injured | HNGN today 2023.

A live hand grenade was found among a grandfather’s possessions in Indiana and detonated, killing a man and injuring two of his children. The cause of the explosion is unknown, but investigators are looking into whether the grenade may have self-detonated due to age or other factors. Experts say such incidents are extremely unusual. The investigation is ongoing.

News Source : HNGN – Headlines & Global News

