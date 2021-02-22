Greta Bogues Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Greta Bogues has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 21. 2021.
Greta Bogues has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.
The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service extends condolences to the family and colleagues of Greta Bogues, Chairman of the PSOJ Corporate Governance Committee. Ms Bogues was integral to our partnership, the annual Public Bodies' Corporate Governance Awards. pic.twitter.com/ni6gls6XmT
— Ministry of Finance Jamaica (@MOFJamaica) February 22, 2021
Ministry of Finance Jamaica @MOFJamaica The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service extends condolences to the family and colleagues of Greta Bogues, Chairman of the PSOJ Corporate Governance Committee. Ms Bogues was integral to our partnership, the annual Public Bodies’ Corporate Governance Awards.
