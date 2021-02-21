Greta Bogues Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Greta Bogues has Died .

Greta Bogues has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.

Shocked and saddened by the sudden passing our my dear friend, mentor and committee member, Greta Bogues.

Condolences to her family, friends and her students too.

You've taught me and many others so much about Governance.

From JSE team to you, walk good Greta!

— Ricardo D. Allen (@ricardodallen) February 21, 2021