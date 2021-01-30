Greta Kreuz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Greta Kreuz has Died.

Death Notice for Today January 30. 2021

Greta Kreuz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.

John S. Mulholland Family Foundation, Inc. Our dear friend Greta Kreuz has died after a very long battle with lung cancer. She was a Founding Director of our Foundation and the Emcee of our first several galas. Moreover, she was a delightful person and that beautiful face, golden voice and huge heart will be missed by so many.

Source: (20+) John S. Mulholland Family Foundation, Inc. – Posts | Facebook

Alison Starling

My heart is so heavy today. We lost a force of nature, our dear Greta Kreuz. She was a special person who made us all laugh and inspired us through her 8 year battle with cancer. Miss you, Greta. Can’t wait to have a party to celebrate your life when this pandemic is over.

DeYondalan Kinamore Hutchinson

My heart is broken! My condolences to her family and friends!

Chris Kelleher

Very sad indeed. I met Greta at our Ride (horse) for the Cure. I believe we both had been diagnosed around the same time…. RIP she will be missed…

Miranda Garza

So sorry to read this. Greta was one of the best! Rest in peace sweet lady.

Kathleen Vislay

Oh no! – I am so saddened to hear this. My deepest sympathies to all who knew her. 🙏🏻

Suzanne Wilson Moulton

I’m so sorry to hear of Greta’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. She was such a sweet and talented lady.

Terri Wujick

So sad about Greta’s passing. Deepest sympathies to her family and friends.

Ken Pesek

Watched her for many years. So sad. May she RIP. Condolences to you and your WJLA family.

Maggie Lloyd

This makes me so sad. I loved her the years she was on TV. God be with her family.

Meg Fay Flood

I’m so sorry to hear this. I work with many lung cancer patients & she has been an inspiration in so many ways. Sending thoughts of love to her family & friends.

Holly Hoopes Hudimac

Oh, I am so sad to hear this news! I so respected Greta Kreuz and admired her news reporting. My condolences to you and her family…