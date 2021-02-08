Gretchen Ober Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Gretchen Ober has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021

Gretchen Ober has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

Tori Belles is feeling sad with Gretchen Ober. 2h · Gretchen Ober thank you so much for everything that you had done for me. You were my first true trainer and taught me so much for the 5 years. I really can’t believe it that you are gone. We always had so much fun from joking about eachother to riding together and just seeing eachother. I hope you’re in a better place now. I will miss you dearly. I promise I will make you proud and you can watch me from above and cheer me on. Rest easy until we meet again

Candace Scheirer

Totally stunned and dumbfounded to learn of the unexpected passing of my friend Gretchen Ober. Just can’t wrap my head around it. We spent endless nights together at barns and horse shows, up on our stools, braiding the night away… talking, laughing, singing. Rest easy, Gretchen…. you will be missed by so many.

Michelle Nye-Villasenor

Omg! This is horrible! I’m speechless! This is so sad, my thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. She was a wonderful person, I have fond memories of her with Tulsa. So terribly sad that she is gone so young.

Lisa Jacobs

This is so sad. She was such an amazing horsewoman and person. I leased her horse Skip when I was younger and she was always so willing to help me. How upsetting

Tony Stewart Laura Stewart

Seeing this everywhere on Facebook….she seemed loved by so many! So sorry for your loss…barn buddies are always the best!!

Jim Erickson

That picture was taking in McDonald’s parking lot in Pottsville when Gretchen I went up to Bloomsburg to get her I remember that day well and I still have the natty

Jason Keffer

Candace So very sorry to herd this bad news. I met Gretchen a few times. She was so nice.