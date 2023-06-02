“Grief management tips”: 5 Survival Strategies for Coping with the Loss of a Loved One, as Advised by an Expert

Parting Forces a Person to Face Himself in a Suddenly Formed Void

Meeting with Yourself

The most common mistake most people make after a breakup is to try to forget themselves: rush headlong into any other relationship, go to work, leave to travel, etc. A person does anything to forget his partner, but the main thing is to forget himself as “abandoned”. Philosopher Maria Nikolayeva suggests that you should use this time to get to know yourself better.

Finally, you are alone with the most interesting and dearest person in the world – yourself. Now you can spend all the time together and really get to know each other. Answer a simple question, why are you not the kind of person with whom you always want to be, and your loved ones leave you, and are you ready to run away from yourself to the ends of the world?

Understand what is missing in you, and begin to develop these qualities in yourself. Do not look for another candidate to plug this gap in yourself. As it is now fashionable to say, become the best version of yourself and henceforth choose only worthy partners.

Missionary Work

It’s time to prove to yourself that your very appearance can cause delight, that you are eagerly awaited. Just turn to the people you yourself turn away from and start helping them. This can be quite official charity or volunteering, employment in places with care for the sick or the elderly, even supporting an animal shelter. The main thing is that you do not repeat the mistake that the person who left you made – you do not leave anyone.

Responsibility

This is a kind of simulator for understanding how the world revolves around you, where you are not the consumer of all goods, but their main producer for the rest. By putting yourself in the spotlight and being responsible for everything, you will feel inwardly what it is like to be that one and only and irreplaceable person that you so wanted to be for someone just recently.

Reincarnation

As in the old joke about the difference between tourism and emigration, it is useless to wander around the world in an attempt to unwind, not gaining a foothold anywhere, and in the end being forced to return to nothing. But the option of a real change in the city or country of residence with a new job, arranging your home, establishing a social circle is the real beginning of a new life that will give you a completely new understanding of your capabilities.

By distancing yourself from a failed relationship, it will be easier for you not to repeat your mistakes, but to naturally bring out the best in yourself.

Spirituality

The option is not for everyone, but it also happens that a person does not dare to go to a monastery or immerse himself in self-development precisely because he does not want to leave a loved one, he feels responsible for him. Now you have a chance to really check if your family interfered with your spiritual aspirations.

You are free to become a novice in order to test your predisposition to the monastic path, and if you return to the world, you will henceforth clearly and distinctly understand that worldly life is your conscious choice, regardless of all future difficulties in relationships with other people.

There is such a wonderful concept of “free valency” in chemistry, in a simple way it means that as long as there is some kind of bond, it is impossible to enter into another compound, and only the release of the potential creates the conditions for a new configuration. So parting creates a free valence for you.

Remember, parting forces a person to face himself in a suddenly formed void. However, instead of running away from yourself, you should embrace this opportunity to get to know yourself better and grow as a person. With time, the wounds will heal, and you will emerge stronger and wiser than before.

