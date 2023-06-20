Grieving Family of Teenager Killed in Hit-and-Run on I-29 Mourns Alexander Robinson’s Death: Obituary

Alexander Robinson: A Life Remembered

The family of Alexander Robinson mourns the tragic loss of their beloved teenager who was killed in a hit-and-run accident on I-29. Alexander was a vibrant and caring individual who touched the lives of everyone he met.

Alexander had a passion for sports, particularly basketball and football, and was a star player on his high school teams. He also enjoyed playing video games and spending time with his friends and family.

The Robinson family is devastated by his untimely death and is seeking justice for the hit-and-run driver who caused it. They are grateful for the outpouring of support from their community during this difficult time.

Alexander will be deeply missed by his parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. His kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering spirit will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Alexander.

