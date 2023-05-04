“Grieving Serbs” : Serbs in Mourning Demand Resignations Following Deadly School Shooting

Belgradians gathered in front of the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school to pay their respects to the nine victims of Wednesday’s mass shooting, where eight children and one security worker were killed. The shooting shocked the country, with President Aleksandar Vucic revealing the personal data of the 13-year-old shooter, which was criticized by former Ombudsman and lawyer Rodoljub Sabic. Sabic stated that the publication of such data is not allowed under the Law on the Protection of Personal Data and the Law on Patients’ Rights. Vucic also announced new legal measures to tackle future incidents, including lowering the legal age limit for criminal responsibility from 14 to 12, which has been criticized by UNICEF and Amnesty International as going against children’s rights. Education Minister Branko Ruzic offered to resign, but Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will make the final decision on his resignation.

The mass shooting that occurred in a Belgrade elementary school on Wednesday morning, where eight children and one security worker were killed, has shocked the country. Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school to pay their respects to the victims, holding flowers, lighting candles, and leaving toys in remembrance. Citizens later moved to Belgrade’s Cvetni Trg [Flower Square], before heading to the Education Ministry to protest.

Although many people gathered, the silence was only broken by protesters shouting “Resignation!” in front of the Education Ministry. The country’s President, Aleksandar Vucic, revealed the personal data of the 13-year-old shooter, which was criticized by former Ombudsman and lawyer Rodoljub Sabic. Sabic stated that the publication of such data is not allowed under the Law on the Protection of Personal Data and the Law on Patients’ Rights.

Vucic also announced new legal measures to tackle future incidents, including lowering the legal age limit for criminal responsibility from 14 to 12. UNICEF and Amnesty International have criticized similar attempts in other countries, stating that it goes against children’s rights and is not effective or just. Education Minister Branko Ruzic has offered to resign, but the final decision will be made by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

The tragic event has left the country in shock and mourning. The citizens of Belgrade have come together to pay their respects to the victims and demand accountability from their leaders. The revelation of the shooter’s personal data has been criticized for breaching privacy laws and the proposed legal measures have been met with criticism from international organizations. The country’s leaders must take appropriate action to ensure that such a tragedy never occurs again.

News Source : Balkan Insight

Source Link :Grieving Serbs Demand Resignations Over Fatal School Shootout/