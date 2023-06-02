Grilled bananas with bourbon butter SEO keyword: dessert recipe.: Grilled Bananas with Bourbon Butter Recipe by Benjamina Ebuehi | Food

Grilled Fruit Delight: A Low-Effort, High-Reward Dessert

Grilled fruit is the perfect example of a low-effort, high-reward dessert. With just a few minutes on a griddle pan or barbecue, even the most humble of fruits gets transformed into something sweet and sticky. Grilled bananas are a prime example; the flesh develops an addictive caramelized layer that pairs really well with the bourbon butter. This recipe is easy to make and requires only a handful of ingredients.

Ingredients:

– 80g light brown sugar

– 1 tsp cinnamon

– 4 bananas

– 1 small handful chopped hazelnuts

For the bourbon butter:

– 150g salted butter, softened

– 1 tbsp light brown sugar

– 1 tbsp bourbon

Directions:

1. To make the bourbon butter, whip the butter and sugar until smooth, then whisk in the bourbon – add a little more to taste, if you like.

2. For the bananas, mix the sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Cut the bananas in half lengthways and lay them cut side up on a work surface. Top generously with the sugar mixture, pressing it gently into the flesh.

3. Heat a griddle pan or barbecue, then lay on the bananas sugar side down. Cook for two to three minutes (try not to move them around), then flip over and cook on the skin side for a minute or two.

4. Brush the flesh with some of the bourbon butter, then lift them onto a serving plate.

5. Serve the bananas in their skins with more bourbon butter spread on the flesh and some roughly chopped hazelnuts scattered over the top.

Tips:

– Use bananas that aren’t too ripe so that they don’t turn to mush.

– You can substitute hazelnuts with any nuts of your choice.

– Feel free to adjust the amount of bourbon in the butter to suit your taste.

Grilled fruit is a great way to enjoy the natural sweetness of fruits while adding a smoky flavor. In addition to bananas, there are many other fruits that are perfect for grilling, such as peaches, pineapples, and mangoes. Grilled fruits can be served as a dessert on their own or paired with other ingredients to create a more elaborate dish.

Grilled fruit is not only delicious but also healthy. Grilling fruit helps to retain their nutrients, and the high heat caramelizes the natural sugars, making them even sweeter. Fruits are also rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them an excellent addition to a balanced diet.

In conclusion, grilled fruit is a low-effort, high-reward dessert that is healthy and delicious. This recipe for grilled bananas with bourbon butter is a great way to start exploring the world of grilled fruits. With just a few ingredients and a little effort, you can create a dessert that is sure to impress. Give it a try and enjoy the sweet, smoky, and sticky goodness of grilled fruit.

News Source : Benjamina Ebuehi

Source Link: Benjamina Ebuehi's recipe for grilled bananas with bourbon butter