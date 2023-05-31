“Grilled Cherry Tomatoes Recipe”: Recipe for Grilled Cherry Tomatoes topped with Yogurt and Mint

Grilled Cherry Tomatoes with Yogurt and Mint: The Perfect Summer Starter

Summer is here, and with it comes the season’s fresh produce. From juicy berries to crisp vegetables, there’s no shortage of delicious ingredients to incorporate into your meals. And one recipe that’s sure to impress your guests and satisfy your taste buds is grilled cherry tomatoes with yogurt and mint.

This recipe comes from Susan Spungen’s new cookbook, Veg Forward: Super-Delicious Recipes That Put Produce at the Center of Your Plate. It’s a simple yet impressive starter that you can whip up in just 15 minutes flat. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party, barbecue, or backyard gathering, these grilled cherry tomatoes are sure to be a hit.

While raw tomatoes are delicious in their own right, grilling them takes their flavor to the next level. Direct contact with the grill caramelizes their natural sugars and intensifies their taste even more. Plus, the char marks add a wow factor that’s sure to impress your guests.

To make this recipe, start by preheating your grill to medium-high heat. In a large bowl, toss the cherry tomatoes with olive oil. Place them in a grill basket or wok and cook until they begin to char, which should take about 5 minutes. Shake the basket and cook for another 4 minutes or until the tomatoes begin to split and soften.

While the tomatoes are cooking, you can prepare the yogurt mixture. Mix the yogurt with garlic (if using) and spread it on a serving platter. When the tomatoes are ready, tumble them on top of the yogurt. Sprinkle with sumac (if using), salt, pepper, and mint. Drizzle with more olive oil and serve with warm pita or flatbread.

The result is a dish that’s bursting with flavor and color. The yogurt mixture adds a creamy and tangy element that complements the sweetness of the tomatoes. The sumac adds a citrusy flavor and a pretty burgundy color, but it’s entirely optional. And the mint adds a fresh and herbaceous note that ties everything together.

Not only is this recipe delicious, but it’s also incredibly healthy. Cherry tomatoes are low in calories but high in nutrients like vitamin C and lycopene. Yogurt is an excellent source of protein, calcium, and probiotics. And the herbs and spices add flavor without adding calories.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a simple yet impressive starter to serve at your summer gatherings, look no further than grilled cherry tomatoes with yogurt and mint. With just a few ingredients and 15 minutes of your time, you can create a dish that’s sure to impress your guests and satisfy your taste buds. So fire up your grill, grab some fresh produce, and get ready to enjoy the flavors of summer.

